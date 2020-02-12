Birthday love! Justin Theroux showed his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, some support on her 51st birthday — complete with a hilarious snapshot of her.

“Grabbing 2020 & another year just like —” Theroux, 48, wrote alongside a photo of Aniston, 51, making a “roar” face and flexing her arms posted via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 11.

“Happy Birthday B,” he added with a heart emoji next to the picture.

The Leftovers alum, who split from the Cake actress in 2017 after two years of marriage has always spoken highly of Aniston. In 2019, he sent the Horrible Bosses star well wishes on her special day as well writing, “Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B.”

On Tuesday, Theroux, wasn’t the only one to give the lady of the hour a social media shout-out.

“No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston,” Courteney Cox wrote via Instagram with a photo of herself dressed up as her BFF and former Friends costar. “Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!♥️♥️♥️”

The California native’s Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon also shared a sweet photo of the birthday girl.

“Happy Birthday Jen! 🌟 I couldn’t ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!! 💯❣️” she wrote via Instagram.

Earlier in the day, Aniston’s interview with pal Sandra Bullock for Interview magazine’s March 2020 cover story hit the internet. In it, the Dumplin’ actress opened up about her vision for the future and got real.

“What is it that you haven’t done yet that you are looking forward to doing?” Bullock, 55, asked. “Is it on a work level? Is it on a spiritual evolvement level? Is it all of the above?”

The Just Go With It actress came right out with it and told the Miss Congeniality star what the inside of her mind looks like.

“My gut reaction was to say all of the above. It’s not so much what I see myself doing, but it’s more like a little screenshot in my brain,” Aniston explained. “I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That’s the joyous snapshot in my head.”