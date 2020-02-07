Danielle MacDonald doesn’t seem to care who ends up dating her former costar Jennifer Aniston, as long as that person can “value” how “amazing” the Morning Show actress.

“[Jennifer’s] super-cool,” MacDonald, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Red Carpet Green Dress Pre-Oscars Gala in Hollywood Hills on Thursday, February 6. “She’s a super-strong, free-thinking and amazing woman. So I think it’s always just about finding someone that can match that and value that and appreciate it.”

Aniston’s love life made headlines again last month after the 50-year-old had a sweet run-in with ex-husband Brad Pitt backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 15 years after they split. The Friends alum was married to Pitt, 56, from 2000 to 2005, and she wed estranged husband Justin Theroux in 2015.

Despite Aniston’s friendly interaction with Pitt, though, a source told Us in late January that history isn’t repeating itself. “Jennifer is not interested in Brad in a romantic sense or wanting to get back together with him,” the source said. “They are friends and hang out when they can and that’s all there is to it.”

MacDonald previously praised Aniston in January 2019, after starring as her onscreen daughter in the Netflix comedy Dumplin’ the year before. “She’s actually totally what I thought,” the Aussie actress told Us at the time. “I genuinely … everyone said, ‘She’s super-cool, laid-back and warm.’ And she was super-cool, laid-back and warm,” Macdonald explained. “I was like, ‘Sweet.’ I love it when that happens. It’s so cool.”

The Patti Cake$ actress explained at the time that both Aniston and Sandra Bullock, MacDonald’s Bird Box costar, inspired her on set. “We did talk a lot about characters,” she said of the A-listers. “I feel like I learned so much from them just by their work ethic and just how their talent and their focus, and how prepared they are. It’s incredible.”

MacDonald also bonded with Aniston over dog videos. “She introduced me to [animal website] The Dodo, so I cry every day,” the Sydney native said at the time. “I was like, ‘Well, thanks, Jen. Now I just cry every day.’ She’s ruined it for me. It’s too cute.”

With reporting by Carita Rizzo