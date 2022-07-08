A terrible loss. Jennifer Aniston is paying tribute to a Morning Show camera assistant, Gunnar Mortensen, following his tragic death on Monday, July 4. He was 39.

“This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen,” the Friends alum, 53, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, July 7. “One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set. As a camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job.”

The Golden Globe winner also included a link to a GoFundMe page, which was created by Mortensen’s union ICG Local 600 to help his wife, Keely, and their son Lars, 2, “during this difficult time.”

The website, which has since raised more than $115,000, states that Mortensen tragically passed away following a motorcycle accident earlier this week.

“We are going to miss you Gunnar,” the Break Up star concluded her post on Thursday, adding a red broken heart emoji.

In addition to the heartfelt dedication, Aniston attached two pictures of the late Pennsylvania native – one with his wife and another with his little boy.

According to Variety, Mortensen worked on various film crews throughout his career, including Sharing Mavericks and Sons of Anarchy, while also teaching workshops for focus pullers.

During a Zoom workshop in 2020, Mortensen shared details about how he got his start in the entertainment business, revealing that he worked for $100 a day before he was able to join a union.

The Morning Show, which premiered in November 2019, is based on Brian Stelter’s 2013 book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. It follows daytime TV host Alex Levy (Aniston) as she struggles to figure out her next steps after her longtime coanchor Mitch (Steve Carrell) is fired following claims of sexual misconduct.

The show also features Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson, a young outspoken journalist who is brought in to turn the network upside down, with Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass and Karen Pittman in supporting roles.

“I’m sitting down and doing a table read with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon,” Pittman, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2020 of the surreal experience working on the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series. “I knew Billy Crudup before we started, but it was awesome to be sitting down with these incredible actors, it’s like a dream come true.”

The show returned for a second season in September and was renewed for a third installment in February, however, a release date has not yet been announced.

