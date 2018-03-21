Moving on quietly. Jennifer Aniston doesn’t have time to wonder what could have been. Since her February split from husband Justin Theroux, “she is keeping busy with dinners and social engagements,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Her friends have really rallied around her.” For which Aniston is grateful, adds the source: “She is loving being with her girls. She has a great attitude.”

Toward both singledom and her ex. Though a source says the Friends star, 49, and Theroux, 46, have rarely spoken since calling off their two-year marriage, “she wishes the best for Justin. They had some wonderful times together but are better off going in separate directions.”

“After taking a step back, it’s very clear to Jen that they were not suited for one another,” says a source close to Aniston.

As previously reported, Aniston and Theroux announced their split in a statement to Us Weekly on February 15, after two years of marriage.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the statement began. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

The statement continued: “Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Following their split, Theroux was first spotted out on February 26, heading to the gym and grabbing coffee in NYC. Meanwhile, Aniston stepped out in Los Angeles on February 21 to support her pal Jason Bateman at the premiere of his movie Game Night.

