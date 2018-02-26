Justin Theroux Emerges in First Photos Since Jennifer Aniston Split

New normal. Justin Theroux stepped out in New York City for the first time since news of his split from Jennifer Aniston broke.

A source tells Us Weekly that the 46-year-old actor was spotted at the gym and grabbing coffee with a friend. He sported a beard and wore a grey beanie, sunglasses and an army-green coat.

As previously reported, Aniston, 49, and Theroux confirmed on February 15 that they were calling it quits after more than two years of marriage and seven years together.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the pair said in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

The day before the Leftovers actor stepped out in New York, he also returned to Instagram for the first time since announcing the breakup.

“Another very inspiring visit with the incredible people and pups @austinpetsalive. I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats,” he captioned a photo snuggling with recuse puppies. “I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pitbull. The two aren’t yet ready to go, but when they are go get em…”

A source previously told Us that while cheating did not play a role in Theroux’s split from the Friends alum, distance did.

“Jen tried the whole living in New York City thing with Justin, but at heart, she is a California girl. New York City just wasn’t ever going to be home for Jen,” the source previously told Us. “Encouraging Justin to spend as much time as he wanted in New York City is what doomed the marriage. Jen thought by doing so, spending time without her would make Justin miss her more.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!