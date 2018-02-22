Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split earlier this month, but the pair remained faithful to each other during their marriage. A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that cheating was not a factor in their decision to call it quits.

“The split is very mutual. They truly want each other to be happy and wish the best for one another,” the source explains. “Cheating is not the reason for the split and did not happen.”

As previously reported, the pair, who tied the knot after four years of dating in August 2015, announced their separation on February 15.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” Aniston, 49, and Theroux, 46, said in a joint statement to Us. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

While fans may have hoped that Aniston’s split would lead to a reunion with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, an insider explained in the new issue of Us Weekly that a reconciliation is unlikely.

“Jen wouldn’t consider being with Brad in a romantic way,” an Aniston pal told Us. “But there is always a spot in her heart for him.”

The 54-year-old actor and the Friends alum were married from 2000 to 2005. Pitt quickly moved on with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie, but the duo ended their relationship in September 2016.

A Pitt source told Us that while he was “sad” to hear about Aniston’s divorce, he has not reached out to her and “has no plans to do so at this point.”

As for what went wrong between Aniston and Theroux, distance played a role in their decision to breakup, according to an insider.

“Jen tried the whole living in New York City thing with Justin, but at heart, she is a California girl. New York City just wasn’t ever going to be home for Jen,” the source previously explained to Us. “Encouraging Justin to spend as much time as he wanted in New York City is what doomed the marriage. Jen thought by doing so, spending time without her would make Justin miss her more.”

