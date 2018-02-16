Brad Pitt Hasn’t Yet Reached Out to Jennifer Aniston After Her Split

Brad Pitt hasn’t spoken to Jennifer Aniston since news broke of her split from Justin Theroux — not yet at least. Still, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Pitt is “sad” to hear about Aniston’s separation.

“Brad is of course sad to hear the news about Jen’s divorce. He only wishes the best for her,” the source tells Us. “However, Brad hasn’t reached out to Jen, and has no plans to do so at this point.”

As previously reported, Aniston 49, and Theroux, 46, announced their separation on Thursday, February 15, after two years of marriage and seven years together.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” the duo said in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Aniston and Pitt were married from July 2000 to October 2005. The Moneyball actor, now 54, quickly moved on from the Horrible Bosses actress to Angelina Jolie. The pair tied the knot in 2014 after 12 years together, but called it quits in September 2016. Pitt and Jolie share six children: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11 and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

A source previously told Us in March 2017 that Pitt and Aniston reconnected through text message after her ex-husband wished her happy birthday the month prior.

Shortly after Aniston and Theroux’s split news was confirmed, fans took to Twitter to share their hopes for a Pitt and Aniston reunion.

