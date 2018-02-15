Jennifer Aniston was spotted for the first time since the news broke of her split from Justin Theroux.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly that Aniston was seen arriving at a film studio in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 15, just minutes before her separation was revealed.

As previously reported, the Friends alum, 49, and the Leftovers actor, 46, announced that they called it quits on Thursday after two years of marriage.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the pair said in a joint statement to Us. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

The former couple announced their engagement in August 2012 and wed three years later. A source exclusively told Us that they signed an “ironclad” prenup before they got married.

“Jennifer has an ironclad prenup with Justin. It would be very hard for Justin to contest it. The prenup talks before the marriage were long and intense,” a source told Us. “Jen’s assets and Friends fortune are protected.”

Aniston and Theroux were last spotted together in December 2017 on a “make or break” trip to Mexico with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

“Jason Bateman’s wife convinced Justin to go to Cabo,” an insider told Us of the vacation. ”She has been the mediator in recent months, trying to get Jen and Justin to work through their problems and save their marriage. The Cabo trip was a make or break vacation for Jen and Justin. They went away with their friends hoping to have fun and work on it.”

