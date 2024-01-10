Jennifer Lawrence’s 2019 wedding weekend to Cooke Maroney wasn’t as relaxing as she might have hoped.

“It’s so stressful. You’re not having fun. You’re just like, ‘Is that person having fun?’” Lawrence, 33, joked to E! News on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, January 7. “I’ll never forget — I was freaking out about the guests being cold and all of my friends were lying, they’re like, ‘Nobody’s cold, nobody’s cold, everything’s fine, everything’s fine.’”

While everyone — including the actress’ mother and grandmother — battled the frigid temperatures, Lawrence was focused on whether guest Robert De Niro was having a good time.

“I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody, and he’s kind of wandering around,” Lawrence recalled of her rehearsal dinner. “I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here.’”

She added, “I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home’ and he was nice — he, like, talked to my parents and was polite — but I was like, ‘Go.’”

Once De Niro, now 80, left the party, Lawrence admitted that she “genuinely” felt better.

Lawrence and De Niro formed a friendship after costarring in three movies together: Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and Joy.

“He’s amazing on set,” Lawrence previously gushed of De Niro during a Vogue “73 Questions” interview in 2022. “He’s just the sweetest man in the world — still very intimidating.”

The No Hard Feelings star also noted at the time that she extended an invitation to De Niro for her wedding festivities but didn’t think he’d actually show up.

“And when he came, I said, ‘Bob, you really don’t have to be here. You can go home,’” Lawrence added to Vogue. “And he was like, ‘Thank you so much,’ and left.”

Lawrence married Maroney in October 2019 after nearly two years together.

“He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met. He really is, and he gets better,” she gushed during a June 2019 episode of the “Naked with Catt Sadler” podcast. “I don’t know, I started with the basics, you know, ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ … It’s just, ‘This is The One.’ He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

Lawrence and Maroney welcomed their first baby, son Cy, in February 2022 and have since opened discussions about future family plans.

“They’re thinking about having another child,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023. “At first they weren’t sure if they wanted another one because it’s so much work, but they’re obsessed with Cy and love showing off videos to their friends and family. They’ve started warming up to the possibility of a second.”