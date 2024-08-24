Jennifer Lopez shared her first social media post since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck on Friday, August 23.

Lopez, 55, reshared a photo that had been posted by a J. Lo fan account. In the pic, Lopez is in the process of taking a selfie in a pink pajama set with a Christmas tree in the background.

Both Lopez and Affleck, 52, have remained quiet since Lopez filed to end their marriage of two years on Tuesday, August 20. Lopez cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce papers and noted that the couple had been living apart since April.

A source who spoke to Us Weekly shared that the couple had pre-planned the terms of their split, with Lopez agreeing to be the one who filed for divorce.

Related: History of Jennifer Lopez's Past Divorces: From Ojani Noa to Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez has faced some ups and downs in her personal life — some of which have resulted in divorce. Lopez rose to stardom after starring in movies such as Selena, The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan and Monster-in-Law. She balanced acting with a music career after releasing her debut album, On the 6, in […]

“J.Lo finally pulled the trigger because that was their agreement that she would file, and she was the one who ultimately made the decision,” the insider told Us. “They had already agreed to these terms before she filed.”

As for why the pair split, another insider shared that the couple steadily realized they were “incompatible.”

“It was more and more apparent they weren’t a good match,” the source shared, adding that they tried to “make it work” via couples therapy. “It boiled down to [the fact that] they are two different people.”

When Lopez began gearing up for her since-canceled world tour, the source says the pair realized they were fighting a losing battle.

“She came to the realization things weren’t going to change and they were incompatible,” they shared. “Spending time apart — it became obvious it wouldn’t work.”

Affleck “has confided in Jen in a lot of ways,” per the insider. “Especially lately when things with J.Lo haven’t been so great in recent months.”

Related: What Jennifer Lopez Has Said About Love and Romance Presley Ann/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez has had love on the brain through the years — regardless of her relationship or marital status. During a 2024 appearance on Carrie & Tommy’s Australian radio show, Lopez called herself “more of a love addict or a workaholic than everything else.” Before she was a household name, Lopez’s first […]

Though they were only married for two years, Affleck and Lopez’s relationship spans more than two decades. The pair were first linked after working together on the notorious box-office bomb Gigli in 2002. Shortly after that film’s release, Lopez divorced her then-husband Cris Judd and took up with Affleck. They were engaged to be married, but they ultimately called off a planned wedding ceremony in September 2023. The actors officially split for the first time in January 2004.

Lopez went on to marry singer Marc Anthony in 2004. The pair share two children, 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, and divorced in 2014. Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. The couple have three children together: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. They split in 2018.

A source told Us that Garner has been a lifeline for Affleck as he navigates his divorce from Lopez.

“There’s a deep level of trust and respect between them,” the source explained.

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their relationship in the spring of 2021, finally heading to the altar in July 2022. Signs of trouble began in spring of this year, when insiders noted that there were cracks in their relationship.