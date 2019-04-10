Not stressing about speculation. Jennifer Lopez spoke out about Jose Canseco’s claims that her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, has been unfaithful.

“It doesn’t matter. I know what the truth is,” the Shades of Blue alum, 49, said during an interview on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, April 10. “I know who he is, he knows who I am. We’re just happy. We’re not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is; I know what our relationship is.”

The “On the Floor” singer and the former New York Yankees third baseman, 43, announced their engagement on March 9. One day later, Canseco, 54, alleged on Twitter that A-Rod cheated on J. Lo.

“He is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” the former Oakland Athletics player wrote. “I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone. Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of s–t stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez.”

Jessica Canseco, 46, who was married to Jose from 1996 to 1999, was shocked by her ex’s tweets. “Those false accusations Jose is making are not true,” she tweeted on March 12. “I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5.”

However, the Cuba native would not back down and challenged A-Rod to a lie detector test. Jose asserted, “Alex show me now how much of a man you really are face the truth face a polygraph. Alex since you are a man’s man why don’t you contact me and we’ll talk about it face-to-face you know how to reach me.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that Lopez does not let cheating rumors “bother her” because “she’s heard [them] in the past.” The insider noted, “She trusts [Rodriguez] and his love. They are inseparable and together almost all of the time. Jose Canseco has an ax to grind, but she doesn’t hear the noise.”

As for what the couple, who began dating in in February 2017, has planned for their upcoming wedding? Not much!

“We’ve vaguely talked about, like, ‘Oh, when do you think?’ and things like that, but nothing is set in stone,” the Second Act star told Elvis Duran on his radio show on Tuesday, April 9. “We’re not there yet.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!