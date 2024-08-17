Jennifer Lopez didn’t acknowledge husband Ben Affleck‘s 52nd birthday on Thursday, August 15, but she confirmed that she attended a concert with her gal pals that night.

The “On the Floor” singer, 55, posted photos the following day via Instagram Story that showed her with friends at a Bruno Mars concert, the first show at the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. “About Last Night,” she captioned a pic posing with two of her pals and a solo shot of her dancing in the crowd.

Lopez wore a white crop top with glasses and her hair pulled up into a ponytail. She accessorized with plenty of jewelry — including her wedding ring.

The event was star-studded with Sophia Bush, Kelsea Ballerini, Bozoma Saint John and Meghan Trainor all in attendance. While Lopez opted to skip the red carpet, she was spotted inside speaking to Ashton Kutcher.

Though Affleck wasn’t seen at the Bruno Mars concert, Lopez seemingly visited her husband amid their marital issues. Photos of the Marry Me star showed her departing Affleck’s home solo on Thursday.

Us Weekly confirmed in May that Affleck moved out of their shared Beverly Hills home. The duo’s shared 12-bedroom, $68 million mansion went on the market in mid-July, and Affleck closed on a more modest $20.5 million home on July 24.

Bennifer fans were keeping a close eye on Lopez’s social media to see if she would share a tribute to Affleck. However, her only post was a series of photos that appeared to be from her own birthday dinner in the Hamptons last month. (Affleck did not attend.)

Affleck and Lopez, who married two years ago, have not addressed their marital drama directly, but insiders explained in Us Weekly‘s cover story earlier this month that they are on “different pages” in life.

“[Jennifer and Ben] don’t have a lot of common ground, and the honeymoon phase has worn off,” one source exclusively told Us.

“In a perfect world, Jen would like to make it work with Ben,” another insider added. “It’s heartbreaking to her and she tried very hard to make it work.”

Several sources confirmed that the two are determined not to let the split get ugly if they do ultimately divorce, and their prenuptial agreement has guidelines that should make a split relatively seamless. “Behind the scenes they have been finalizing what that will look like if they pull the trigger,” a third source said. “Their main goal is to remain amicable.”