Jennifer Lopez Spotted Leaving Ben Affleck’s House on his 52nd Birthday

Jennifer Lopez did not publicly acknowledge Ben Affleck’s 52nd birthday on Thursday, August 15 — but she did seemingly see him.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Lopez, 55, looked casual in jeans and a brown jacket as she departed Affleck’s home solo on Thursday. All eyes were on Lopez’s social media to see if she would share a tribute to Affleck for his big day, but her only post was a series of images in a Dior dress. The snaps appear to be throwback photos from her 55th birthday dinner in the Hamptons last month.

Earlier this year, fans noticed that Affleck and Lopez had not been spotted together in 47 days, leading to concerns about the state of their marriage. Us Weekly confirmed in May that Affleck moved out of their Beverly Hills home, though neither have publicly addressed their relationship woes.

In June, a source told Us that the pair “can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option,” while a second insider said, “Jennifer has been trying for months to make it work and is pushing to fix things.”

The following month, a third source revealed that there was still a “sliver of hope” for a reconciliation.

“They are going through so much individually and as a couple,” a fourth insider told Us. “They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people.”

Regardless of their issues, the fourth insider said that Lopez and Affleck hope to remain “amicable” as they move forward, adding, “They don’t hate each other — they’re [just] going through difficult times.”

That same month, the duo put their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion on the market, and Affleck purchased a $20.5 million home of his own.

“Ben feels like he’s been weighed down this year,” a fifth source told Us earlier this month. “He will always care for Jen, but he knows the marriage is done, and he wants to focus on himself right now.”

Since speculation about their status began, Lopez and Affleck have spent more than one significant occasion apart. In July, neither acknowledged their second wedding anniversary as Lopez was spotted in the Hamptons and Affleck stayed on the West Coast. Later that month, Lopez celebrated her birthday at her Hamptons home without Affleck, hosting a lavish Bridgerton-themed party with friends and family instead.

Affleck and Lopez were initially engaged from 2002 to 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021, getting engaged for a second time in April 2022. The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas that July and held another ceremony in Georgia the following month.

While the two do not share any children, their blended family includes Affleck’s three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — and Lopez’s twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 16-year-old Emme and Max.