Jennifer Lopez Blasts Wedding Guest Who Sold Ceremony Video Despite NDAs

Wedding blues. Jennifer Lopez slammed a wedding guest who “sold” a video from her and Ben Affleck‘s nuptials, claiming that they “took advantage” of their special day.

“This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,” the “On the Floor” singer, 52, wrote in an Instagram comment to the fan account @jlow0rld on Saturday, August 27. “I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share.”

She continued: “Anything I put out private is [in my newsletter] OnTheJLO and it’s to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys.”

Lopez’s comment was in reference to a video from her Georgia wedding to Affleck, 50, that showed her serenading her new husband. In the clip, which was published by TMZ, the Marry Me star performed a new song, complete with backup dancers and singers, while in her wedding dress.

The chorus of the song featured the lyrics, “can’t get enough,” which Lopez encouraged her guests to sing along with her. “All night / I can feel the passion / in your eyes / I’m still in love with you,” she can be heard singing at one point, while the Oscar winner watched in delight.

The couple — who originally dated from 2002 to 2004 and reconnected in 2021 — tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas last month. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in her On The JLo newsletter at the time, hours after Us Weekly confirmed that she and Affleck made it official. “[The wedding was] exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

One month later, they celebrated their nuptials with a lavish affair at the Argo director’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, surrounded by family and friends, including both his and her children from their previous marriages. Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck is the father of Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10, who he shares with Jennifer Garner.

“Ben made an impassioned speech professing his love for Jennifer and her kids and said the children are the blessing and gift that happened because they didn’t get married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason,” a source exclusively told Us shortly after the event. “Jennifer looked like a princess and was flawless. Everyone had an amazing time and danced the night away. It was very intimate and all about celebrating their love for one another and their family.”

The insider added, “It was a weekend full of festivities for friends and family and it felt like a fairy tale.”