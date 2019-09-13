



Totally smitten! Jenny McCarthy opened up about her experience renewing her vows again recently with Donnie Wahlberg.

“We do it every year. And people go, ‘Why?’ And we go, ‘Why not?’ Because it’s just something we always want,” McCarthy, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively at The Masked Singer season 2 Runway Show and Premiere on Tuesday, September 10. “He surprised me this year with our minister. But we always do it! And it’s so nice to take that moment when you’re so busy to remember those words that you say to each other and the vows and the promises. Not that we need it, but it’s nice to do.”

The former Playboy model described the ceremony as “heartwarming,” adding: “Every day I wake up and go, ‘I married my Prince Charming.’”

McCarthy wed Wahlberg, 50, at Hotel Baker outside Chicago in August 2014. To celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, the couple jetted off to Turks and Caicos to have their vows renewed for the fifth time. The couple recruited former NFL player Ray McElroy to do the honors.

The New Kids On The Block member shared pics from the special moment to Instagram on September 8, thanking the athlete for his “amazing words and for being a very ‘BIG’ part of our marriage & relationship.”

“Every renewal feels like this. We can’t believe it’s been five years because it feels like it’s been a lifetime,” she told Us on Tuesday. “But also feels like it’s been two weeks. It’s weird because we have that new love feeling.”

Before finding love with Wahlberg, McCarthy was married to John Asher — whom she shares son Evan, 17, with — from 1999 to 2005. She also dated Jim Carrey from 2005 to 2010.

The Saw actor, meanwhile, was married to Kimberly Fey from 1999 to 2010. They share two sons: Xavier, 26, and Elijah, 18.

Though McCarthy’s marriage with Wahlberg is going strong, the Jenny McCarthy Show host admitted that she did not always have success in the romance department. She credits discovering self-love as what contributed to her finding The One.

“I decided to work on myself, and that made a difference because I do believe that you pull a mirror of yourself if you wonder why you keep dating the same guy over and over again,” she explained to Us. “You’re like, ‘Oh, maybe I need to stop and do some work on me.’ And once I did that, I wasn’t looking for a lot. I was just working on me. I was loving myself, and that’s when it happened.”

Season 2 of The Masked Singer premieres on Fox on Wednesday, September 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

