Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía kept it low-key at the Prelude to the Olympics event, opting to walk the red carpet in Paris separately.

White, 33, and Rosalía, 31 both attended the pre-Olympics party, which was held at the Fondation Louis Vuitton on Thursday, July 25. Rosalía was one of the cohosts alongside Charlize Theron, Serena Williams and Omar Sy. The Bear star, meanwhile, was among the star-studded guests.

The event, held to kick off the sporting competition and featuring a surprise performance by “Water” singer Tyla, saw the couple bring it on the red carpet.

Dior ambassador Rosalía (full name Rosalia Vila Tobella) stunned in a sheer maxi dress from the French fashion house’s Resort 2025 collection with delicate appliqués embroidered on the skirt while White decided on a classic, all-black Louis Vuitton suit.

While speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, they each shared excitement for the Olympics taking place in Paris.

“The volleyball was happening under the Eiffel Tower, which is very exciting,” White gushed. “I’m excited to see guys like [Steven] Spielberg and [John] Mulaney and Serena Williams; kind of an amazing group, all these athletes and artists all in one place.”

Rosalía told the outlet that it is her first time being in town for the Olympics, gushing that she “can’t wait” to watch Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz compete for their shared country of Spain. “To see them together, I think is gonna be very exciting,” she added.

Once White and the singer headed inside, they reunited. Vogue captured social media footage of Rosalía sweetly cheering on her man while he played a claw arcade game.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that White and Rosalía were an item after initially bonding as friends.

“They talk about music, art and culture,” a source exclusively told Us one month later. “Rosalía can tell he’s a compassionate person. For right now, they’re just enjoying each other’s company.”

Neither White nor Rosalía have publicly discussed their blossoming romance, which is one of his first since getting divorced. White was previously married to Addison Timlin between 2019 and 2023. The now-exes share daughters Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 3.

Rosalía, meanwhile, was previously engaged to Rauw Alejandro, who announced their split in July 2023.

“A few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup, but in our case, it was not because of third parties or infidelity,” Alejandro wrote in Spanish at the time. “Out of respect for her, our families and everything we experienced, I could not remain silent and continue watching how they try to destroy the realest story of love that God has allowed me to live. Without further ado, I love my fans very much, thanks for being there.”

Rosalía never publicly addressed the split.