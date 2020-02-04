Fantastic plastic! Angelina Pivarnick told Instagram followers on Tuesday, February 4, that she got a boob job and couldn’t be happier with the results.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, showed off the results with a photo of herself in a lacy bra. “My boobies are my fave part of my body now thanks to @tutelaps,” she wrote in the caption, tagging plastic surgeon Dr. John Paul Tutela and listing her location as Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center in Livington, New Jersey. “Anyone looking for a doctor that knows what they are doing He’s your guy!!!”

The reality star added that this was her first time under the knife, writing, “I never had one surgery in my life until this and let me tell you I would do it again because he’s that amazing. He makes you feel like family :). He even asked me what kind of music I wanted to hear before I went under anesthesia. That was the last thing I remembered till I woke up lol. Anyone that is nervous about surgery DO NOT worry. Your results will speak for itself. Make your appointments today for consults and book with him. U will thank me later.”

“Thanks again doc,” Pivarnick concluded. “Hands of a god #bestplasticsurgeon #plasticsurgery #boobies #lookinggood #summertime2020 #cantwait #doctor #handsofagod #plasticsurgeon.”

It’s been a landmark few months for Pivarnick. In November 2019, she tied the knot with Chris Larangeira and clashed with Jersey Shore costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese, who made jokes about the bride at the wedding reception.

The Couples Therapy alum seemed to allude to the drama in an exclusive Us Weekly interview a month later. “I live day by day, so I’m going to try to forget about the past,” she said at the time. “My thing is, I forgive too many people too quickly. I’m going to stop doing that, so for 2020, that’s also a new thing. I’m going to keep my circle way smaller, you know? I think right now, all I need is my husband and my family and his family.”

Polizzi, 32, got a boob job with the same doctor in 2016. “I’m in my prime right now,” she said at the time. “I’m going to be 29, and I want to be as hot as I can. … I call this my little mommy makeover.”