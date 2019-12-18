Sharing her truth. 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson is speaking out after getting into a fight with fellow reality TV personality, Jersey Shore’s Angelina Privarnick, after attending a charity event on Monday, December 16.

“Monday night was supposed to be all about the kids,” Martson, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, December 18. “I think for the most part, we were successful in doing what we were there to do. I would have hoped that any story written about Monday night would be focused on the charity and kids we were supposed to be there for.”

Martson and Pivarnick, also 33, made an appearance at Buca di Beppo in Times Square, NYC, on Tuesday to attend Johnny Donovan’s annual celebrity Christmas party supporting Little Flower Children Services of New York, presented by Dr. Jacquie Smiles. Though tension started brewing between the pair during their attendance at the charitable affair, they also butted heads later that night while at the Sugar Factory in New York City.

The TLC star told Us that Pivarnick allegedly “seems to want to insert herself” into Martson’s personal life. However, she can’t “make any sense” of the MTV star’s motives for this.

“During the event, she was having conversations about me to the other guests,” Martson claimed. “I didn’t engage. It wasn’t the place for that. We were invited to the event to lift a group of underprivileged kids’ spirits during the holiday season, not to bring petty drama. After the event, I was asked to dine at The Sugar Factory. To my knowledge, Angelina was not invited but she showed up at the restaurant and joined the group that I was with.”

In recalling their time at the restaurant, Martson alleged that Pivarnick had “an altercation” with some of the mother-of-two’s friends. Though she stated that “things were settling down” after those apparent arguments simmered out, the New York native allegedly started things back up again roughly 20 minutes later.

“Angelina went back to her antics that she is famous for and again, started saying negative things about me to the table making people visibly uncomfortable,” Martson claimed. “Instead of letting it go as I had done all night, I confronted Angelina. I don’t think what I said to her is appropriate for me to discuss publicly as it’s personal to her and could impact more than she and I.”

Martson continued, “One of the other guests did intervene in the confrontation and suggested we go take a breather. I went outside. The group at the table, with the exception of Angelina, her rep and her two friends left the restaurant and we went to another establishment.”

Pivarnick hasn’t publicly addressed her fight with Martson. However, after the incident went down on Monday, she shared a post to Instagram on Wednesday that featured a cryptic quote. “Respect yourself enough to walk away from anyone or anything that no longer serves you, grows you or makes you happy,” the quote read.

Beneath the pic, a fan expressed concern for Pivarnick, and they asked the reality TV star whether she was “okay.” In response, she wrote “everything is great” and noted that it’s “just a quote.”

