Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charge, Us Weekly can confirm.

Pivarnick, 38, appeared in the Freehold Township Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 1, months after a domestic violence incident took place at her home in June. The MTV reality star will have conditional dismissal of the disorderly conduct charge, Us can confirm. If Pivarnick meets the probational requirements over the next year, the guilty plea will be expunged from her record.

Pivarnick’s lawyer couldn’t be reached for comment.

Us reported in August that Pivarnick had called the police to her Freehold, New Jersey home, which she shares with fiancé Vinny Tortorella, following a domestic violence incident. Pivarnick’s lawyer, James Leonard Jr., confirmed that she had called the police after something went down but did not reveal any specifics.

“I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges,” the statement read. “This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life.”

Related: ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars: Where Are They Now? MTV shook up reality TV — and introduced fans to the GTL lifestyle (a.k.a. gym, tan, laundry) — in 2009 with the premiere of Jersey Shore. The series quickly made household names out of stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” […]

The lawyer also did not confirm the date of the incident.

Tortorella’s attorney, Elizabeth Rozin-Golinder, said that he and Pivarnick were still engaged and living together in a statement to Page Six following the incident. Tortorella “denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred,” the statement continued.

Jersey Shore fans were introduced to Tortorella during a September 2022 episode of the MTV reality show. He proposed to Pivarnick during an episode that aired this past April, in which the stars were celebrating costar Vinny Guadagnino’s birthday.

Related: A Look Back at the ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast’s Dating Histories When Jersey Shore premiered on MTV in 2009, viewers got to watch the personal lives of eight housemates from New Jersey — and many fans are still keeping up with the group. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s on and off relationship quickly became a largestory line as they tried to make things work. Following […]

“A lot of things in life aren’t guaranteed, but something that I’ve learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life,” Tortorella said during his proposal. “If there’s anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything — good, bad, little, big — I’ll always have your back. I know you’ll have my back. I want to grow old with you, I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn’t want to experience it with anyone else — together, as one.”

Tortorella’s proposal came one day after Pivarnick had finalized her divorce from ex-husband Chris Larangeira.

Pivarnick and Larangeira got married in November 2019. She filed for divorce in January 2021 with Larangeira filing his own paperwork one year later. Their divorce was finalized in May 2022.