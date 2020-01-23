Throwing shade in shades? Jesse Metcalfe seemingly responded to reports about the actor getting close to other women amid his split from fiancée Cara Santana.

“Check your blind spot!” the Dallas alum, 41, captioned an Instagram photo of himself on Thursday, January 23, adding a side-eyes emoji. In the pic, he wears sunglasses and stares at the camera from behind the wheel of a car.

Us Weekly broke the news on Wednesday, January 22, that Metcalfe and Santana, 35, ended their engagement after 13 years together. A source revealed that the pair are “not even living together” and insisted “he did not cheat on her.” The Desperate Housewives alum “moved out” on January 5, according to a second insider.

The Chesapeake Shores star sparked infidelity rumors when he was spotted cozying up to multiple women in photos obtained by the Daily Mail earlier this week. He dined with model Livia Pillmann in West Hollywood and spent time with a mystery woman in Sherman Oaks, California.

The first source claimed Metcalfe and Santana had already called it quits at the time, but he gushed about his fiancée and their wedding plans in interviews on January 8 and January 15.

As for Santana, the actress “was 100 percent blindsided when the photos surfaced,” which may have inspired Metcalfe’s “blind spot” caption. The duo “weren’t officially broken up” yet, a source revealed to Us.

“Jesse has been staying in a hotel and was going back and forth to the house he has with Cara,” the insider added on Wednesday. “He had not moved out. They had still been having conversations. Cara posted a pic on her Instagram Stories with her ring on yesterday. She had no idea about the other women. She thought Jesse needed time to deal with things he was going through.”

Santana “is beyond hurt” by Metcalfe, according to a source. “She has stuck by Jesse through so much and supported him,” the insider said. “This really stings.”

Olivia Culpo accused the John Tucker Must Die star of being unfaithful to her friend on Wednesday. The 27-year-old former Miss USA posted an Instagram Story photo of Regina George from Mean Girls with the quote, “Don’t cheat … Nobody likes a cheater.” She then shared a shot of Home Alone’s Kevin McCallister holding a BB gun. “When someone upsets my best friend,” she wrote, tagging Santana.

The Santa Clarita Diet alum opened up exclusively to Us earlier this month about the couple’s lasting romance. “We both have such fulfilling professional lives and we’re both so ambitious and I’m really focused,” she explained. “So, I think that’s something that we really respect in one another and that creates balance, because you’re separate and then you really value the time that you have together. I think it’s all part and parcel of, like, what makes us work.”