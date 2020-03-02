Jessica Biel Seen Without Ring 3 Months After Justin Timberlake PDA Scandal

On the rocks? Jessica Biel was spotted without her wedding ring three months after Justin Timberlake made headlines for holding hands with his costar in November 2019.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail on Saturday, February 29, the Sinner executive producer, 37, donned a comfortable weekend outfit as she ran errands in Beverly Hills. Her left ring finger was noticeably bare.

Biel and Timberlake, 38, have been steadily working on their relationship in the wake of the “Mirrors” singer’s drunken PDA with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. Despite the flirty photographs, a source close to Wainwright, 32, told Us Weekly at the time that “nothing remotely romantic” was going on between the two actors.

Timberlake issued a public apology shortly after news of the scandal broke, admitting via Instagram that he “displayed a strong lapse of judgment” in New Orleans. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he said at the time, acknowledging the bad example he set for his and Biel’s 4-year-old son, Silas.

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that,” the Social Network star concluded.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, spent the holidays together in December 2019, one month after the scandal first made headlines. A source told Us exclusively at the time that the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer was “really making a big effort” and trying to be “on his best behavior” for the sake of his family.

Despite Timberlake’s apparent remorse, a separate source told Us in January that the 7th Heaven alum is “still upset” with her husband after the moment he shared with Wainwright.

“He has been making big promises and not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should,” the insider continued. “He promised that he would be more involved with their family and she doesn’t feel like he’s doing that.”