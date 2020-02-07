Jessica Simpson is putting an end to the great gift debate. While Hoda Kotb claimed Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey sent the 39-year-old singer a gift when she welcomed daughter Maxwell, Simpson revealed that isn’t the case.

“I didn’t get a gift. I don’t know where that came from,” the fashion designer told Andy Cohen on Radio Andy on Friday, February 7.

Earlier this week, Kotb, 55, told Nick, 46, and Vanessa, 39, that Simpson spoke about the couple sending her a present during the “Come On Over” songstress’ recent interview with the Today anchor.

“I feel bad. I’m sorry, but you said somebody sent her … It wasn’t us,” Vanessa quipped back on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday, February 3. “I don’t know her address. But thank you, whoever sent it from us!”

Reports surfaced in 2012 that Nick and Vanessa, who tied the knot the year prior, sent Simpson and husband Eric Johnson cookies after their eldest daughter was born. (The “I Belong To Me” singer shares daughter Maxwell, 7, son Ace, 6, and daughter Birdie, 11 months, with the former NFL player, whom she married in 2014.)

While Simpson, who was married to Nick from 2002 to 2006, told Cohen that she didn’t get a physical gift from the pair, she gushed about her ex-husband’s happiness with Vanessa. (The duo also share three kids: son Camden, 7, daughter Brooklyn, 5, and son Phoenix, 3.)

“My gift with Nick is that he is happy and he is married,” Simpson told Cohen, 51. “He has three beautiful children, he’s a father and he’s celebrated for that. … That’s really a gift to me because I thought that I crushed his heart. I don’t think he believed that I could actually grow up. … We were great together when we performed, we were great together on camera. We lived that.”

Simpson, who documented her relationship and subsequent divorce from Nick in her memoir, Open Book, added that Maxwell has watched clips from the former couple’s reality show, Newlyweds.

“She now knows what divorce is. She knows that Nick, you know, she’s watched some of our stuff,” Simpson said. “She’s like, ‘Mom, you’re so silly. … Dad is so much cuter.’”

Earlier this week, Vanessa fired back at the claims that she and Nick sent a gift to Simpson, clapping back at 13 different social media users about the situation.