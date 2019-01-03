Jessie J is taking a step back from social media in 2019.

“Starting my new year with some unexpected heavy personal stuff has only made me want to be more present in my life. Spending more real time with people I love and some time with myself,” the 30-year-old singer began in a message shared with fans on Instagram on Thursday, January 3. “When sadness hits it’s important we embrace it, so it doesn’t define us and it’s for sure surfaced some emotions and things i need to work on with all my attention and love. I have to practice on myself what I talk about [on] stage and in my music too.”

Jessie added that she is taking “a solid break from all social media for a while,” but “not forever.”

“For now, anything posted will be work related by my team,” she explained. “Want to live in the moment as much as I can, and not through my phone. I love you all. Happy new year. The year of LIVING THE best life for YOU. See you soon.”

Shortly after the “Domino” songstress announced her social media break, she posted a photo of a quote that reads, “Our stories all start and end the same way. Let’s make the pages in between worth reading.”

Jessie, who is currently dating Channing Tatum, also shared an image of a hand holding two halves of a heart.

Four days before she announced her social media break, Jessie paid tribute to her bodyguard, Dave, after his death.

Us broke the news in October that the “Bang Bang” singer was seeing the 38-year-old actor following his split from his wife of eight years, Jenna Dewan. Tatum made their relationship Instagram official in November after Jessie opened up about her fertility struggles on stage at her London show.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” he captioned a photo from Jessie J’s concert. “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

