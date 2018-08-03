Multitasking! Jessie James Decker had her hands full while breast-feeding her 4-month-old son Forrest with what appeared to be a glass of rosé in hand.

“Cheers bitches,” the reality vet, 30, captioned a photo of herself holding up a wine glass with a liquid resembling the sweet varietal along with the peace sign as she nestled her babe close on Thursday, August 2.

The picture caused a debate among the Eric & Jessie: Game On star’s followers, who argued over whether it was safe to drink alcohol while breast-feeding. “Drinking is never ok when you’re breastfeeding. Would you give your new baby a straw to share your glass cuz it’s no different. How selfish of you!” one wrote. Another countered, “If moms did their research you can actually have a drink a day and one beer with yeast in it actually helps with your milk production.”

Others pointed out that the drink could have been non-alcoholic or merely a prop for the photo.

The “Flip My Hair” singer, who welcomed her third child with husband Eric Decker back in April, is known for getting real post-pregnancy. In July, she opened up about how hard it was to fit in workouts in between feedings. “I barely finished my workout because he started waking up from his nap crying,” she said in a video post on July 12. “It is, like, super tough to try to get a good workout in with your baby trying to nap and cry, but I did it. It was a 10-minute workout and I feel really good about it.”

She also shared a gorgeous shot of herself breast-feeding son Eric Decker II, now 2, back in October 2015.

As the country crooner revealed in October after announcing her third pregnancy, it will be the last time she’ll be juggling her fitness routine with feedings, as she and Eric won’t be adding a fourth child to their family. (The couple also share daughter Vivianne, 4). She told Us Weekly of Forrest, “This is the last one.”

