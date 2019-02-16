Jessie James Decker hopes to give fans more of what they’ve been asking for: another NSFW picture of hubby Eric Decker.

“The amount of people that’ve asked about that is so funny,” the singer, 30, told Us Weekly about the infamous snapshot of her husband before opening her Kittenish store in Nashville on Friday, February 15. “I’ve heard from many people who liked it. I’m like, ‘I’m glad I can make everyone happy.’”

And next time, she’s aiming for a different view. “We’re going on vacation in a couple of weeks,” she revealed. “So maybe this time, I’ll get him from the back! From behind!”

The reality star first sent the internet into a frenzy when she shared a revealing photo of the retired NFL pro, 31, on Instagram in December.

“He didn’t know about it until about three hours later, when he looked at Instagram,” Jessie recalled to Us Weekly in January about the snap. “He’s like, ‘Really? Ya did that?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, you just looked so good and I just thought I’d share it.’ He’s a trooper though.”

“He just — he looked so handsome,” she continued. “I don’t know, I just thought he looked yummy. I took a picture for me, but then I was like, ‘You know, I need to share.’”

As for Eric’s reaction? “I saw her with her phone and she’s snapping photos, I thought she was taking a little personal image,” he also told Us Weekly during a separate January interview. “But I guess I don’t care. It looked good, so I’m not going to be mad about it.”

Now it’s no surprise he wants to get his wife back, too. “I’ll try to sneak one,” he hinted. “But I know that I need to get the OK, probably.”

Clearly, the Eric & Jessie: Game On stars, who wed in 2013, know how to keep things exciting in their relationship — even after welcoming their three kids: daughter Vivianne, 4, and sons, Eric II, 3, and Forest, 10 months. After all, “Look at him,” Jessie joked to Us. “It’s never hard to keep things spicy, ever.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!