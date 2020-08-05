Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Jessie James Decker teaming up with giveaway company Social Stance for a chance to win style and tech goodies, to Justin and Hailey Bieber and Chance the Rapper hanging out together in Chicago, to Seth Rogen celebrating the virtual premiere of his feature film, An American Pickle, on HBO Max. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Jessie James Decker created a stir with fans on social media after running an Instagram giveaway with Social Stance for a chance to win a $1,000 Kittenish gift card, a Louis Vuitton handbag, a Canon camera and an iPhone 11 Pro.

— Jon Bon Jovi rolled up in his electric blue Toyota beach cruiser to opening weekend of SLT Outdoors in East Hampton.

— Brody Jenner rocked a FEAT hoodie while cuddling his Rottweiler Shoey on a Southern California beach.

— Winnie Harlow looked chic while rocking an orange acid wash top and skirt look from PrettyLittleThing while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas.

— HBO Max and WarnerMax celebrated the virtual premiere of their first-ever feature film release, An American Pickle starring Seth Rogen. Prior to the event, VIP guests and received a custom curated Pickle Box from Taste Catering & Design that included film-themed items including fresh sour pickles from The Pickle Guys in NYC, a Pickleback whiskey shot, a make your own knish kit, heirloom cucumber seeds, a planting box and several snacks. In support of the virtual premiere, HBO Max made donations to the NYC Health and Hospitals COVID-19 fund and to HFC to aid its efforts to provide additional support during COVID-19 for family caregivers of those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

— Playboy released its August 2020 Playmate pictorial featuring model and mother Ali Chanel that invokes 1960s nostalgia, with a nod to Playboy’s iconic Brigitte Bardot pictorial.

— Daisy Edgar Jones got glam using Hourglass Cosmetics beauty products, including their new Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara, for the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards in London.

— Kerry Washington wore earrings by We Dream in Colour while posing for Town & Country’s September 2020 issue.

— Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Chance the Rapper visited Beatrix Fulton Market in Chicago where Hailey sipped on an iced matcha latte with honey and oat milk. The group headed to dinner at RPM Seafood that night where they sat on a private outdoor terrace overlooking the Chicago River and enjoyed the seafood tower, red wine and cookies and cream ice cream cake.

— Victoria Villarroel took a sexy selfie with her Wildflower Cases Pisces iPhone case from the brand’s new Zodiac collection while wearing a matching blue bikini by Melissa Simone Swim.

— The Fugitive, Quibi’s thriller series starring Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook, hosted a virtual premiere and live conversation panel moderated by Scott Mantz with cast members Sutherland, Holbrook, Natalie Martinez, Tiya Sircar and Genesis Rodriguez.

— Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, Biggest Loser trainer Erica Lugo, Big Brother star Corey Brooks and actress Tiffany Smith joined LG Electronics USA for the LG Get Started Virtual 5K Challenge, a month-long fitness and charitable campaign available on the Strava fitness tracking and social networking app through August 17 where participants can give back to COVID-19 relief efforts while logging miles and enter the LG Get Started Virtual 5K Challenge Sweepstakes for chance to win prizes. For every mile run on Strava, LG will donate $1 (up to $10,000) to support communities that have been impacted by the effects of the coronavirus. LG already has donated more than $350,000 to these efforts through matching employee donations and its corporate commitment.

— Delilah Belle Hamlin wore a black one piece swimsuit and purple bikini by PrettyLittleThing while at Hôtel Barrière Majestic in Cannes.

— Celebrity loved jewelry brand Akola hosted a Zoom call with founder Brittany Underwood and managing director in Uganda Victoria Kiggundu to celebrate their new fall launch featuring a special Hope bracelet and necklace.