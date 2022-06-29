Feeling the love. Jill Dillard (née Duggar) celebrated her third child with a baby shower thrown by some of her family and friends.

“I feel so loved and more prepared now for baby boy with all the gifts, prayers & blessings by friends and family (+ several who couldn’t attend the party in person) who showered us this weekend in anticipation of our little man’s arrival next month!” the Counting On alum, 31, who is expecting her third child with husband Derick Dillard, wrote via Facebook on Monday, June 27. Jill and Derick, 33, are also parents to sons Israel, 7, and Samuel, 4.

In her post, which included photos of the Growing Up Duggar coauthor opening presents, Jill thanked her mother-in-law and sister-in-law for hosting the party alongside her cousin, Amy Duggar, and aunt Deanna Duggar. Her mother, Michelle Duggar, and siblings did not appear to be in attendance at the event, although it’s unclear whether they were invited to the festivities.

The baby shower appeared to be a much-needed break for Jill after a “crazy” time in their lives. Last month, her older brother Josh Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison on child pornography charges. “The last several weeks and months have been difficult emotionally. Yesterday was another one of those hard days,” the couple wrote in a joint statement on their Dillard Family blog the day after Josh, 34, received his sentence. “The Bible clearly states that God effects justice and vengeance through the governing authorities.”

Adding that they were “neither disappointed nor rejoicing” about the outcome of the trial, the twosome continued: “It is unfortunate, but it seems that it may take spending over a decade in federal prison, and still more on probation, for Josh to have any potential for rehabilitation to the point he can safely live in society again. Hopefully, Josh can actually begin to get treatment and begin to work toward a lifestyle where he is less likely to reoffend.”

The former car salesman has since been transferred to a federal prison to serve out his time, although he plans to appeal the verdict.

One week after Josh’s sentence, Jill revealed that she and Derick had moved from their home state of Arkansas to Oklahoma, where he will serve as a prosecutor. “We moved!! It’s been a crazy several weeks for us, but we are finally settling into our new place,” the former reality TV personality wrote via her blog on June 4. “We bought a home on the Arkansas/Oklahoma border (in Siloam Springs), had a few renovations done and then moved in.” The Dillard family’s new residence is located about 35 minutes from the town that where her parents reside in Springdale.

She continued: “We’ve been settling in the last couple of weeks and trying to get all the things in order before our baby boy (still no name yet!) is set to arrive next month! We appreciate all the prayers during this crazy and exciting season of transition!”

After getting settled into their new home, Jill showed off her growing bump via Instagram earlier this month, as she continued counting down the birth of her new son. “👶🏼Washed some little baby clothes I saved back from the boys and I’m feeling all the feelings! 🥰,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to welcome our little man next month!! 💙.”

