Home sweet home! Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and her husband, Derick Dillard, shared photos of their new home shortly after announcing their move to Oklahoma.

“We moved!! It’s been a crazy several weeks for us, but we are finally settling into our new place!” the couple wrote via their Dillard Family blog on Saturday, June 4, explaining that Derek, 33, started a new job as a prosecutor in Oklahoma shortly after being sworn in as an attorney in their home state of Arkansas. “In between all of that, we bought a home on the Arkansas/Oklahoma border (in Siloam Springs), had a few renovations done and then moved in.”

The certified midwife, 31, who is pregnant with her third child, added that they wanted to get everything settled before their son’s birth. “We’ve been settling in the last couple of weeks and trying to get all the things in order before our baby boy (still no name yet!) is set to arrive next month!” The little one will join older brothers Israel, 7, and Samuel, 4.

The post concluded: “We appreciate all the prayers during this crazy and exciting season of transition!”

Along with their big announcement, the Dillards shared photos from the past few weeks on their blog, including Derick’s swearing-in ceremony and a trip to the Stilwell, Oklahoma, strawberry festival. The duo also included before-and-after photos of their home remodel. The Dillards upgraded their kitchen with new, white cabinets and a stainless-steel fridge to match their dishwasher. Both bedrooms also got a fresh look with white walls, ready for the family to put their own stamp on them.

Jill and Derick’s move comes just over one week after her older brother Josh Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after being convicted on child pornography charges. “The last several weeks and months have been difficult emotionally,” the couple wrote in a blog post last month, following the former car salesman’s sentencing. “Yesterday was another one of those hard days. We are neither rejoicing nor disappointed by the sentence, but we are thankful it’s finally over.”

The statement continued: “The Bible clearly states that God effects justice and vengeance through the governing authorities. Though some believe Josh should have received a greater sentence and still fewer believe he should have received a lighter sentence, God has carried out his vengeance today for his unspeakable criminal activity.”

Josh, 34, was arrested without bail in April 2021 and was convicted the following December on two counts of possessing and receiving child pornography. He was sentenced to 151 months in prison in May.

The day after the verdict was announced, Jill and Derick wrote that they hoped Josh’s time behind bars would allow him to get the treatment he needs in order to “change his dangerous pattern of behavior.” They added, “It is unfortunate, but it seems that it may take spending over a decade in federal prison, and still more on probation, for Josh to have any potential for rehabilitation to the point he can safely live in society again. … We continue to love Josh and his family and will be there for them however we can.”

