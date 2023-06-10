Date night! Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, enjoyed some much-needed quiet time together on Friday, June 9.

“👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨So thankful to have had the best spa and sushi date with my favorite person @derickdillard …+ our little tag along. 😉,” the Counting On alum, 32, wrote via Instagram, referring to the pair’s 11-month-old son Freddie. “Thanks for making this possible ❤️ @jingervuolo @jeremy_vuolo @jerjdeg @samanthadegro0t 💞.”

In the social media upload, the married couple — who wed in 2014 and also share sons Israel, 8, and Samuel, 5 — snapped selfies from their intimate sushi dinner before getting pedicures together.

The couple’s Friday outing comes hours after they revealed that their forthcoming memoir, Counting the Cost, would be released sooner than originally planned.

“Due to y’all’s overwhelming support and interest in our story, we’ve been able to pull some strings and now the book is coming out four months earlier than initially expected,” they wrote in a Friday post on their Dillard Family blog. “The NEW release date for Counting the Cost is September 12th, 2023!”

Duggar — who is one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children — announced late last month that she is sharing her story in her debut memoir. The book will be cowritten by Dillard, 34, and Craig Borlase.

According to a post on Jill’s Instagram at the time, Counting the Cost chronicles the pair’s “painful journey as part of the reality-show-filming Duggar family.”

She continued at the time: “As the picture on the cover conveys, the book is meant to reflect a story that has been difficult, yet hopeful. The challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced. However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle.”

Jill rose to fame on her family’s 19 Kids and Counting reality TV series in 2008, where TLC followed the daily life of the large family as they were raised to follow strict fundamentalist beliefs. Jill has since spoken out about growing up on TV in Prime Video’s Shiny Happy People docuseries, alongside her cousin Amy Duggar King. The four-part series — which Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56, have publicly condemned — also dove into the large brood’s downfall amid Jill’s older brother Josh Duggar’s child molestation allegations and child pornography conviction.

19 Kids and Counting was canceled by TLC in 2015 after Josh, 35, had been accused of inappropriately touching several young girls as a teenager, including a few of his sisters. Jill and sibling Jessa Duggar, two of Josh’s victims, then led the family’s Counting On spinoff. The midwife and Dillard eventually left the show in 2017, claiming in Shiny Happy People that they were never paid for their on-camera appearances.