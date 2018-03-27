Jimmy Carter is speaking out about the allegations that President Donald Trump cheated on his wife, Melania Trump, with porn star Stormy Daniels. The former commander in chief, 93, shared his thoughts on the scandal during an interview on Tuesday, March 27.

“It’ll help the Democratic party in 2018 and perhaps in 2020, and will be damaging to President Trump,” Carter told CBS This Morning coanchor Norah O’Donnell, who said she was “almost embarrassed” to ask a question about the alleged affair.

“I think most people want a president who they trust to tell the truth always and who has some basic moral values, including loyalty to his own wife,” the Faith: A Journey for All author continued, adding that he doesn’t believe the controversy will have “nearly as much effect as it would’ve had, say, 20 years ago.”

Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) has repeatedly claimed that she had an affair with the 71-year-old businessman in 2006, the same year that he and Melania, 47, welcomed their son, Barron, now 12.

Donald’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, brokered a nondisclosure agreement with Daniels, 39, and paid her $130,000 ahead of the 2016 presidential election. She filed a lawsuit against the president earlier this month, alleging that the NDA is void because he never signed it. The former stripper then sued Cohen for defamation on Monday, March 26, a day after she detailed the alleged affair in a 60 Minutes interview.

“I’m not OK with being made out to be a liar, or people thinking that I did this for money, and people are like, ‘Oh, you’re an opportunist. You’re taking advantage of this.’ Yes, I’m getting more job offers now, but tell me one person who would turn down a job offer making more than they’ve been making, doing the same thing that they’ve always done?” Daniels said on 60 Minutes, later adding, “I have no reason to lie.”

The White House has denied any sexual relationship between the president and Daniels.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!