Getting into the spirit! The arrival of the royal baby on Monday, May 6, has taken the world by a storm and Jimmy Fallon decided to honor the newborn’s introduction to the world with a song.

During the Wednesday, May 8, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the talk show host, 44, kicked things off by playfully discussing the birth of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. “Even Benedict Cumberbatch was like, ‘Wow, that’s a mouthful,’” he joked.

Fallon also mocked the name Archie by comparing it to Riverdale, the CW series that features a protagonist with the name Archie (KJ Apa). He quipped that the Duke, 34, and Duchess of Sussex, 37, were fans of the teen drama, as they likely decided between “either Archie or Jughead” for their firstborn child’s moniker.

“All this royal baby news is pretty exciting. So, in case he’s watching, i just wanted to say…,” Fallon said before being handed a guitar. He then proceeded to strum the instrument as he sang an adorably funny song about the newest addition to the royal family.

“Hello, Archie, you’re the royal baby,” Fallon crooned, “Your dad’s named Harry, but you got no hair and your throne’s gonna be a big high chair.”

Fallon added: “Mama’s Meghan Markle and she’ll teach you so much, like how to read a book and what not to touch.”

Archie’s name was revealed on Wednesday on the prince and former actress’ official Instagram page. The picture featured Meghan holding Archie as Harry, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and the Suits alum’s mother, Doria Ragland, were shown happily looking at the infant.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the name “Archie” means “true and bold” in Scotland and “truly brave” in Germany. As for the “Harrison” portion of his moniker, “Harrison,” the English name is defined as “son of Harry.”

