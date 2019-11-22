Joe Giudice Calls Teresa a 'Sexy Bitch' in Flirty Instagram Comment





Heating back up? Joe Giudice let his wife, Teresa Giudice, know that she’s on his mind in a couple of flirty Instagram comments on Thursday, November 21.

“Always a good time at the @bravowwhl” Teresa, 47, captioned a photo of herself on set of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star donned a pair of skin-tight, metallic jeans and a black shirt.

“You look great xoxo,” Joe, also 47, replied under the post adding, “Sexy bitch.”

The couple, who wed in 1999, are the parents of Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. Earlier this month, Teresa and her daughters visited Joe in Italy while he awaits the verdict in his deportation case. The former construction business owner served a 41-month prison sentence for fraud, which ended in March. He then spent seven months in ICE custody before he flew back to his native Italy in October.

Bravo cameras captured the brief reunion, which the family documented on social media. Andy Cohen told Us Weekly exclusively at BravoCon on November 15 that fans will see intimate moments from the trip.

“They deal with everything that they teed up in the special and it gets surprising,” he told Us. “It’s personal.”

A source told Us on November 15 that the trip did reignite the spark between the duo, who seemed unsure of their relationship status during their joint interview with Cohen, 51, in October.

“Teresa and Joe have been talking and FaceTiming a ton since she got back from Italy,” the insider said. “Who knows what their future is as a couple, but she’s been really happy and in a good place since she got back. Their interactions are a little flirty too, but that could just be the honeymoon stage all over again.”

As for the next time Teresa will visit Joe, the Fabellini creator revealed the pair will be apart for a few more months.

“Probably this summer?” she told Cohen on the Wednesday, November 20, episode of WWHL. “The girls are going to go back. They wanted to go back for Thanksgiving, but Joe’s just getting his passport so we don’t know. We were gonna meet in the Bahamas, but he’s gonna get his passport right around that time.”

Joe confirmed that his daughters will spend Christmas in Italy with him in an Instagram post on Thursday, November 21.

“Can’t wait till my girls come back to show them Salerno during Christmas …” he captioned a video showcasing Christmas lights in Italy.

The distance has been hard for their four daughters who are struggling with their father’s absence. “I thought the girls would be fine when we came back from Italy, but they’re really missing Joe still. I try to compensate,” Teresa said during the Real Housewives of New Jersey panel, moderated by Us’ Brody Brown, on November 16. “I jump over hoops for them because of everything that we’re going through. But they are amazing kids.”