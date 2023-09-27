Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner disagree about the location of their divorce proceedings as their contentious split continues to rage on.

A Miami judge determined on Wednesday, September 27, that a final decision wouldn’t be made on Jonas, 34, and Turner’s parenting dispute until a location for their divorce proceedings has been determined, according to a report from Page Six.

There is apparently a turf war between the estranged couple as Jonas is looking for their divorce to be heard in the U.S. while Turner, 27, wants the proceedings to take place in her native England.

A subsequent hearing has been scheduled for December 11.

Jonas and Turner’s “turf war” came one week after the Game of Thrones alum sued the Jonas Brothers member, on September 21, claiming that daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, were being detained in the U.S. against her wishes. Jonas denied her claims in a statement to Us Weekly. His rep noted that Turner had taken things to court “only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

On September 25, a judge ordered Jonas and Turner to keep their kids in New York.

Amid the messy split, attorney Neama Rahmani weighed in on the legal drama, telling Us Weekly exclusively that Jonas “has the upper hand” in the divorce proceedings.

“It really comes down to: What is the home state? And each state is a little bit different, but it’s usually where the children have resided during the six months prior to filing that divorce petition,” the lawyer told Us on September 21. “In this particular case, it seems like the home state is Florida.”

Jonas and Turner started dating in 2016 and got married in two 2019 ceremonies. Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in Florida on September 5, noting in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The court docs also noted that the former couple was asking for joint custody of their children as it is “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

Turner, for her part, has alleged that she learned about the split through the media.

“The breakdown of the parties’ marriage happened very suddenly,” court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight on September 21 stated. “The parties had an argument on Aug. 15, 2023. On or about Sept. 1, 2023, [Jonas] filed a divorce case against [Turner] in Florida. On or about Sept. 5, 2023, [Turner] found out through the media that [Jonas] had filed for divorce.”

As their divorce continues to play out in the public eye, a source revealed in the new Us Weekly cover story that Jonas “is hoping they can come to an amicable agreement,” even though Turner is “dead-set on moving to the U.K. full-time.”

A separate source added: “They’re both laying down these aggressive legal markers, but eventually a compromise will have to be made.”