They’re suckers for a good time! Joe Jonas’ bachelor party ahead of his wedding to Sophie Turner didn’t go down without some police action.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas opened up about the bash during the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 12, while playing a game called “Know Your Bro.” The gist of the contest was to have one brother wear noise-canceling headphones while the other two answered a question about him.

“Where do we start?” the “Chains” crooner, 26, told Fallon, 44, when the talk show host asked what the wildest part of the party was. “We had the cops, on the first night, [called on] us three times.”

Nick continued: “Joe ripped off his shirt in a nightclub, proceeded to rip off two of his friends’ shirts in the nightclub. He took the cardboard box for 1942, the tequila, and somehow cut it into a bandana so it just said 1942 across his forehead. He wore that on a boat all day long.”

And it seemingly was the most memorable night, too, since Joe, 29, was quick to guess what Nick and Kevin, 31, told Fallon.

“I’m pretty sure we got the cops called on us three times,” Joe said to which the crowd erupted in applause. The DNCE frontman added of the tequila: “Oof, it was strong.”

Joe and the Game of Thrones alum, 23, tied the knot in Las Vegas last month following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The new spouses — who got engaged in October 2017 — are set to celebrate at a bigger wedding celebration in France later this month.

The U.K. born actress recently celebrated her bachelorette party in Spain. Sophie, along with pals including GoT costar Maisie Williams and Spanish Princess star Nadia Parkes, jetted off on a private plane and stayed at East Benidorm hotel, which features a spa, poolside bar and is close to a waterpark.

