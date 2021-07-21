Brothers against brothers. While virtually appearing alongside his brothers on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Joe Jonas joked that they were looking for a fight. And their opponents? The Hemsworth brothers.

The three Jonas Brothers bandmates joined host Jimmy Fallon to discuss their upcoming Olympics Dreams special on NBC and their memoir, Blood, on Tuesday, July 20. The DNCE member revealed that the actual meaning of the book title has little to do with them being brothers after Fallon, 46, had assumed as much. While Kevin Jonas joked that it was “because we wrote it in blood,” Joe, 31, had a different explanation.

“Actually, that’s not the reason,” Joe said. “We’re gonna take note from all the YouTubers that are having these boxing matches and we’re gonna have a big UFC match.”

Not only did the “Cake by the Ocean” singer tease a boxing exhibition, he jokingly tossed out some opponent suggestions, too. “It’s gonna be us versus the Hemsworth brothers,” Joe continued. “The Hemsworths haven’t emailed us back yet, but it’s gonna be big.”

Laughing about his brother’s idea, Kevin, 33, added, “Did you just say it’s gonna be us against Thor?”

In an attempt to calm any potential panic in the musicians’ eyes, Fallon gingerly suggested, “Maybe there’s a couple Hemsworths out there that we don’t know of that you could maybe challenge or something?”

Joe responded, “Ones who are a little bit closer to our height as well.”

While the Hemsworth brothers — Chris, Liam and Luke — have yet to respond to this challenge, the three Jonas brothers can be seen tackling various Olympic-level sports in their televised Olympics Dreams special that airs on Wednesday, July 21, at 8 p.m.

“The show, we’re really excited about, we got the opportunity to pretend like we’re Olympic athletes for a week or so,” Kevin explained. “About a day of training with some incredible athletes and then actually compete against each other and they filmed it for the audience at home to watch and laugh at us. It’s been great so far.”

Not everything was as great as it seems since Fallon revealed that Nick Jonas had broken a rib while filming the special. While The Voice mentor is “doing a lot better” now, he explained his injury is included on the show.

“Basically we train with real Olympic athletes who have been doing this since they were probably 4 or 5 years old,” Nick, 28, said. “So, when they said to us, ‘Yo, this is easy, you’re going to do the BMX track that 11-year-olds do,’ we thought, ‘We got this.’ What they didn’t tell us was that these 11-year-olds have been doing this since they were 3 or 4 years old, so cut to the three of us trying to do that and, you know, I took a spill. One of two spills I took on the show.”

Kevin chimed in, chuckling, “It was great.”

The Jumanji actor revealed in May that he was doing much better after he was hospitalized following the rib injury.

“I’ve been better, but I’m doing all right,” the Broadway alum explained during an episode of The Voice at the time. “Cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises. But I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am.”