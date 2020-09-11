Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Enjoy Date Night After Welcoming Daughter

Back to basics. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spent time together during a low-key date night after the birth of their daughter, Willa.

The singer, 31, offered a peek at their ideal evening on Thursday, September 10. “Date night done right,” he captioned an Instagram Story video of their dinner and entertainment. They indulged in salad and red wine while watching the US Open women’s semi-final and the first game of the NFL season: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans.

Jonas and the actress, 24, welcomed their first child together in July. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the couple told Us Weekly in a statement at the time.

The pair had their sights set on the perfect name for their little one before she made her debut. “Willa isn’t a family name and isn’t short for anything,” a source revealed in July. “[It] is a name they had picked out a while ago before the baby’s arrival.”

Turner and Jonas tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019 after a nearly two-year engagement. They held a second wedding ceremony in France with family and friends the following month.

Us confirmed in February that the Game of Thrones alum was expecting. An insider told Us at the time that she was “due in the middle of summer.” She never publicly addressed her pregnancy, though her baby bump was spotted on multiple occasions.

The new parents have yet to introduce their daughter to the world, but that has not kept them from sharing loved-up social media posts with each other. In August, Jonas posted an Instagram Story selfie with Turner in which they encouraged their fans to protect themselves against COVID-19. “WEAR A MASK,” he wrote. “THATS THE TEA.”

The Emmy nominee playfully referenced the Jonas Brothers member’s new title while honoring him later that month. “Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy,” she gushed via Instagram.

Earlier this month, Turner was spotted for the first time since giving birth. She and Jonas held hands as they walked around their Los Angeles neighborhood on September 3.