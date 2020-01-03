Joel Madden Shows Love for Brother Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz’s Baby News

Brotherly love! Joel Madden is excited to be an uncle to his twin brother, Benji Madden, and his wife Cameron Diaz‘s new baby, Raddix Madden, amid the couple’s announcement that they’ve welcomed their first child.

Benji, 40, and Diaz, 47, revealed the happy news in a joint Instagram statement on Friday, January 3. The Good Charlotte lead guitarist posted the announcement with a series of red heart emojis to which Joel, 40, replied with three more red heart emojis.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” Benji and the Charlie’s Angels star penned together. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD 🙂 From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

Us Weekly broke the news that Benji and Diaz were an item in May 2014. Nicole Richie, Joel’s wife, revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July 2014 that she was the one to introduce the couple to each other. The musician proposed to Diaz just seven months later and they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Annie star’s house in July 2015. A source revealed to Us in 2018 that Diaz had been attempting to conceive through IVF, acupuncture and supplements.

“It just hasn’t worked out yet. … They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending,” the insider said at the time.

Joel, for his part, began dating Richie, 38, in 2006 before they exchanged vows in 2010. The couple are the parents of daughter Harlow, 11, and son Sparrow, 10.