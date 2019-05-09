Trouble brewing? John Cena and ex-fiancée Nikki Bella seemingly traded barbs via Twitter, leading to speculation that they are feuding nine months after they split for good.

The chatter stems from two cryptic tweets from the WWE stars. “Beware those who think you owe them happiness at the expense of your own well being,” Cena, 42, tweeted on Monday, May 6.

The following day, Bella, 35, appeared to indirectly respond to the message. “When you don’t give him what he wants, he will delete you, silence you, manipulate you, do what he can to destroy you, but turn that hurt into strength,” she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, May 7. “Take the high road and prevail! Happiness can’t be bought, it is priceless. It’s your true secret weapon. N.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April 2018 that the Blockers actor and the Total Bellas star broke off their engagement after six years together. They reconciled in May before calling it quits for good in July.

Bella explained the final split in a statement to Us at the time. “After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was in order to move forward with our wedding,” she said. “After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

The reality star has since moved on with her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, while Cena has been spotted with Shay Shariatzadeh. Bella reacted to news of her ex’s new flame last month. “He’s one of the people, besides you, Brie [Bella], who’s made me an amazing person. But because of how sad and how much I hurt him, when I saw the big smile on his face, I felt happy for him,” she noted on an April episode of “The Bellas Podcast.”

However, the Total Divas alum pointed out that she is still “protective” of the Trainwreck star: “Let me tell you, she breaks his heart? Wow. I will rack attack her in a heartbeat.”

