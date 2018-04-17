Working through his emotions. John Cena isn’t holding back when it comes to sharing his feelings on social media following his split from ex-fiancee Nikki Bella.

The 40-year-old WWE champ took to Instagram on Tuesday, April, 17 — just two days after announcing that he and the Total Divas star, 34, had broken up after six years together — to share a sentiment.

Though he refrained from writing a caption, Cena posted a quote from Kwame Floyd that read: “It’s not what you go through that defines you; you can’t help that. It’s what you do AFTER you’ve gone through it that really tests who you are.”

This isn’t the first time the Blockers actor has publicly shared his emotions after his breakup. Just hours after the two — who got engaged at Wrestlemania 33 in April 2017 — revealed their separation in a joint statement to Us Weekly, he took to Twitter to share his feelings.

“Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate,” he wrote at the time. “But perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way.”

The news of their split came less than a month before the former couple had planned to wed in Mexico on May 5.

Cena opened up to Us Weekly last month and revealed the hard work it takes to make their relationship work while balancing their busy schedules.

“Relationships are hard. Don’t ever think that love is easy. Love is beautiful, but we’ve had to come to the realization after being together for five years that love is not easy,” he told Us at the time. “We work every day on us. We have our problems just like everybody else. Some of our problems are very public, some of them aren’t. But we work every day on us.”

As previously reported, the day after the couple revealed that they were going their separate ways, a source told Us Weekly that it was ultimately Bella’s decision to call it quits. “The things he’s been saying on television and in the press recently hurt Nikki,” the insider told Us.

The source added: “She’s in a place where she’s just exhausted by some of the things going on in the relationship. John is the love of her life [and] she adores him. They still speak. It’s just very hard. But right now, she has to focus on herself.”

