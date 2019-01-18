Awkward! John Legend is used to longtime friend Kanye West’s Twitter rants, but that doesn’t mean he agrees with the rapper’s thoughts.

The “Ordinary People” singer, 40, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, on Thursday, January 17, and got candid about the “Gold Digger” crooner, 41, who often goes on tirades on social media.

“As a friend of Kanye, what do you think about those Twitter rants and Kim [Kardashian] having to do that damage control on those?” a caller asked Legend, to which he replied, “When I see some of it I just shake my head just like a lot of people that love Kanye [and] love his music.”

He continued: “You’re like, ‘I don’t agree with a lot of the things he says.’ And he owns it. He says what he’s gonna say and it’s on him. It’s weird because I get asked about it all the time. I can’t be accountable for what he’s gonna say.”

The model, 33, chimed in and explained, “Coming from a wife’s perspective, all you want to do … is protect the person you love and be able to defend them at all costs. I don’t know. It really is tough.”

West has gone on several social media rants in the past. In April 2018, he publicly expressed support for President Donald Trump, which caused Legend to send him a private text message in hopes of getting the rapper to “reconsider.” West shared a screenshot of the message that read, in part: “So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color. Don’t let this be part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation.”

The “Famous” musician later explained why he shared Legend’s note. “I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion,” West tweeted. “I respect everyone’s opinion but I stand my ground. If you feel something don’t let peer pressure manipulate you.”

The Yeezy designer went on another social media rant in December because he thought Drake was contacting his family. “You sneak dissing on [Travis Scott] records and texting Kris [Jenner] talking about how’s the family,” he wrote on Twitter on December 13. “I told you I ain’t tell Pusha [T] about your son. It’s all love bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro. Sending purple emojis when I’m dealing with mental s–t. I need my apologies now.”

Kardashian, 38, later issued a Twitter warning of her own to the former Degrassi: The Next Generation star: “Never threaten my husband or our family.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!