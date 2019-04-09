Learning from the best! John Legend took his swimming lessons to a new level on Monday, April 8, when he brought in Olympian Ryan Lochte to lead the way.

The “All of Me” crooner, 40, documented the evening swim session on his Instagram Stories in which he can be seen racing the 12-time Olympic medalist, 34, while his daughter, Luna, 2, excitedly watched from the other side of the pool.

“Swimming with Ryan Lochte in my backyard,” Legend captioned the video. “2020 olympic team.”

Lochte, for his part, added a similar video and posed for a picture with a shirtless Legend rocking blue swim trunks. “Not a bad way to start my week. Swimming with @johnlegend giving him some swim tips and getting him ready for 2020 Olympics haha! 📸 cred @amber_mazzola @kidswimla @tyrsport #teamtyr #beverlyhills #olympianontherise,” the athlete wrote alongside the Instagram pic.

“Now you need some singing lessons,” one of Lochte’s followers joked in the comments section. Another simply added: “This is epic.”

The EGOT winner revealed in January that he had enlisted professional help to learn the sport. “I can’t really swim. Today I took my first swim lesson since I was like 5,” Legend tweeted at the time. “My dad learned in his 60’s so I feel like I’m ahead of schedule.”

As for his aforementioned daughter and 10-month-old son Miles, the “Love Me Now” singer shared that “they already started [swimming] months ago!”

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, has been supportive of his new endeavor, even cheering him on from the side of the pool at times. During one of his first lessons, the Lip Sync Battle cohost, 33, documented the milestone occasion of him swimming underwater across the entire pool in an Instagram video in which she can be heard squealing with excitement. “Adult swim with @kidswimla – so proud!!!” she gushed alongside the clip.

