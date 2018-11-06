Danielle Fishel has many things to celebrate following her Sunday, November 4, wedding to Jensen Karp — and one of those things is her friendship with John Mayer.

The “New Light” singer, 41, not only served as as groomsman during the nuptials, held at the Carondelet House in Los Angeles, but he also sang a beautiful cover of Beyoncé’s “XO” for the newlyweds’ first dance.

The Girl Meets World star, 37, touched on the significance of Mayer’s role in her life on Monday, November 5, when she posted a clip of the pair slow-dancing to his performance. “Jensen brought many new and wonderful friends into my life and the friendship of @johnmayer is at the top of the list,” she captioned the video, filmed by Atomic Tangerine Film Co. “His immense talent is only overshadowed by his humor, his heart, his sincerity, his loyalty, his candor, and his generous spirit.”

“We are beyond grateful and thrilled that he was not only a groomsman but agreed to sing our first dance song. I’m obsessed with his cover of this song (XO by @beyoncé) and he played it for us live at the Forum last year simply because I told him how much I loved it,” she continued, before adding, “Thank you, John, for all of it.”

Mayer also made his mark in other ways at the wedding. While Fishel’s former Boy Meets World costars Ben Savage and Will Friedle were attempting to take a photo, the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” crooner photobombed their shot. He commented, “I’m that guy at the wedding,” to which Fischel responded, “Wouldn’t have it any other way.”

