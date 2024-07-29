John Owen Lowe Shuts Down ‘Out of Proportion’ Lucy Hale Dating Rumors

John Owen Lowe waved off the assumption that he’s dating Lucy Hale after they were photographed spending time together.

During the Sunday, July 28, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lowe, 29, was asked by a fan whether the rumors that he was dating Hale, 35, were true.

“I think you can go to Erewhon with someone and get photographed and things blow out of proportion,” Lowe clarified. “That’s all I will say.”

Earlier this month, Lowe and Hale were seen grabbing a bite to eat in Los Angeles. Eagle-eyed fans subsequently noticed Hale showing support after Lowe — the son of Rob Lowe — celebrated his six-year sobriety anniversary.

“Six years ago today I took my last sip of alcohol. If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, reach out. Ask for help. I did and it changed my life,” John Owen captioned an Instagram post in April, to which Hale replied, “”This is amazing. You are amazing. Bright & shiny human ❤.”

Hale has been outspoken about her own sobriety journey. In February 2023, Hale revealed that she celebrated one year sober following a battle with addiction.

“Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine’s Day post. This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I’ve ever done,” she wrote via social media at the time. “On January 2, 2023 I celebrated one year of sobriety. While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved.”

The actress has since discussed how she cut alcohol out of her life.

“The first time I ever had alcohol I was probably 12 or 13. I remember my very first experience with alcohol was the same as when it ended. I blacked out at 12 years old. I don’t remember what happened. I threw up. I got very sick, and I remember being so distraught when I realized what had happened,” Hale detailed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in November 2023. “I remember shame after every experience drinking because my drinking was never normal. It was very clear I was drinking to escape something, even at a young age.”

Hale didn’t realize she “had a problem” until she was in her 20s. “I went to rehab when I was 23. I don’t think anyone on [my] show [Pretty Little Liars] knew. And it was my choice too,” she recalled. “That was a pivotal moment in my life. [But] I wasn’t ready to give up drinking, which is why I didn’t get sober until I was 32.”

The COVID pandemic played a large role in Hale’s journey. “Without having COVID, I might not have gotten sober — or committed to it,” she said about being forced to quarantine, which led to her no longer being in social situations that led to heavy drinking.

Hale has previously been linked to David Henrie, Chris Zylka, Riley Smith and briefly dated Skeet Ulrich, who is 20 years her senior.

“I haven’t really had rules with dating,” she explained on Rachel Bilson‘s “Broad Ideas” podcast in January 2023. “I’ve dated all the way up to 52 — [from] 27 to 52. I’m 33 and I feel like I’ll probably end up with someone around my age or older, just because of the non-negotiables. I feel like a lot of people in that older age bracket will meet those.”

Hale added: “I was addicted to that chase for a while. But that’s exhausting and we’ve moved past that. No games. I would rather not be around people or sit in silence. Let’s talk about the real stuff. I’ll immediately be like, ‘Where do you think you go when you die?’ I just immediately want to go to that place.”