John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh aren’t afraid to get a little messy! The couple recreated one of the most romantic scenes in movie history ahead of their second wedding anniversary.

The Fuller House star, 56, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 2, and shared three photos of himself and the actress, 33, having fun during a Bitter Root Pottery class. As Stamos leaned over the wheel, McHugh wrapped her arms around him from behind, mimicking Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze in 1990’s Ghost.

“We ‘Ghosted’ the Super Bowl to celebrate our Anniversary!” Stamos captioned the post.

In the final photo of the slideshow, the pair had clay all over their hands and faces, but they were still all smiles for the camera.

McHough reposted the same snaps on her Instagram Stories on Monday, February 3, which is their actual anniversary, and added The Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” as the soundtrack.

The lovebirds, who worked together on the 2017 short film Ingenue-ish, started dating in 2016 and announced their engagement the following October. They tied the knot in February 2018 during a private ceremony at the Little Brown Church in Los Angeles’ Studio City neighborhood before heading back to the actor’s Beverly Hills home for their reception.

McHugh announced in December 2017 that she was pregnant, and she gave birth to her and Stamos’ first child, a son named Billy, in April 2018.

The You star’s former Full House castmate Bob Saget told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2019 that Billy is “the cutest thing in the universe” and Stamos is adjusting well to fatherhood.

“He’s amazing, amazing,” Saget, 63, raved. “If you follow his Instagram, you’ll know it’s for real. … He’s so good at it. I was over there a week and a half ago and it was just beautiful watching him with Billy while his wife was out of town. We were just hanging out, and it was amazing to watch.”

Stamos was previously married to actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005, while McHugh was wed to restaurateur Massimo Lusardi from 2011 to 2014.