John Stamos Helps Couple Get Engaged at Disney World

Happiest place on earth! John Stamos surprised fans at Disney World where he helped one couple get engaged.

“To assist with an engagement anywhere is an honor, but at @waltdisneyworld right as the fireworks began? That’s magical,” Stamos, 56, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, December 4. “Congrats kids!”

The Fuller House star was at Walt Disney World with his family, his wife Caitlin McHugh and their son Billy, 1, when he met a man who was planning to propose to his girlfriend. In the video that the actor shared, the man, David Martin, is seen talking to Stamos before getting his girlfriend to come over and meet him for what she thinks is a fan photo.

“Hello, nice to meet you,” the woman says before the Full House alum pulls her away and her boyfriend gets down on one knee. “Will you marry me and make me the happiest man in the world?” he said before Stamos added, “Please say yes!”

Once she said “yes,” the groom-to-be gave Stamos a big hug saying, “Thank you so much. That just made it so much better.”

“Congratulations,” the California native added before the video ended. While at the theme park, Stamos spent time with his loved ones and posted a photo holding his son in the park’s newest attraction.

“Resisting the dark side as long as we can! #riseoftheresistance One of Disney’s most beautiful rides to date,” he captioned the shot on Wednesday. “If you want to feel what it’s like to actually BE IN a @starwars movie- you must check out @waltdisneyworld Rise of the Resistance!”

His wife, 33, also shared a snap from their day out writing, “Name me a more focused dad in a hilarious Rudolph the red nose reindeer hat. I’ll wait. Anyone spy a little baby pirate?” on a picture from Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin ride.

The Scream Queens alum is no stranger to Disney-themed proposals. Stamos popped the question to his wife in October 2017 in a Disney-themed event with singing and a video of some of the best Disney love moments ever.

“He put together some of the most romantic moments from Disney and Pixar animation [in a video],” Stamos’ rep told Good Morning America in October 2017. “And then he ended it with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid saying, ‘Just ask the girl’ to John.”

“She said yes and we couldn’t be happier for both,” GMA’s Lara Spencer said at the time. “He was a bachelor for a long time. I guess he had a lot of ideas and wanted to get it just right.”

When announcing their engagement, The Little Mermaid Live! star posted a drawing of him and his love in front of Cinderella’s castle at Disneyland, which he tagged as the location.

“I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍,” he captioned the photo on October 22, 2017.

Stamos and McHugh tied the knot on February 3, 2018 and welcomed their son in April of the same year.