Jon Gosselin, Collin Gosselin Pick Out Christmas Tree Amid Feud With Kate Gosselin

Happy holidays! Jon Gosselin got into the Christmas spirit with his son Collin Gosselin on Saturday, December 14.

The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star, 42, went to a Christmas tree farm where he picked out a festive tree with his 15-year-old son. In a clip posted to his girlfriend Colleen Conrad‘s Instagram, Jon and Collin are seen putting the tree on a wagon to take home after cutting it down.

Conrad also shared a photo of the two in front of the tree with Collin smiling from ear to ear. “We have our tree!! #christmastree #merrychristmas #jongosselin #collingosselin #treefarm,” the nurse captioned the pics, which also included a shot of the decorated tree sitting beside the fireplace.

Jon’s Christmas snaps follow several interviews he has given in recent months about his strained relationship with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. The Couples Therapy alum claimed that the Kate Plus Date star, 44, is “warped” by fame and money while appearing on The Dr. Oz Show on November 18.

“I believe that her belief system is skewed,” he said during the episode. “That’s what I believe. I believe her intentions in the beginning were good intentions. Bringing kids into the world that she fought to have, these kids. But I think once fame and money got involved, it twisted her belief system. On my end, I’ve been fighting to get my kids off TV forever.”

One month earlier, Jon told Us Weekly exclusively that he believes coparenting with Kate is impossible. The former couple, who split in 2009 after 10 years of marriage, share 19-year-old twins Cara and Mady as well as 15-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah.

“I don’t think coparenting is ever going to exist between us because we are never going to see eye to eye,” he explained at the time. “We have completely different parenting styles and she still wants to film, but I’m never going to sign work permits. They already went to court and I won but she went against my legal rights.”

Jon, Collin and Hannah, who both live with their father, traveled to St. Croix for a vacation with Conrad in late November. The DJ shared the moment with his followers on Instagram.

“Hello from our family vacay in St. Croix!!!” Jon captioned a set of three photos that showed him on the plane with his kids, along with shots of the scenic locale and a pic of himself near the ocean.

Kate has not responded to Jon’s most recent accusations.