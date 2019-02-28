They’re back! The Jonas Brothers confirmed on Tuesday, February 28, that they’re reuniting after nearly six years with their comeback single, “Sucker” — and fans can’t handle the emotions. While this new era is exciting, longtime supporters of the group still look back on everything they already accomplished with nothing but love.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas became a band in 2005 and quickly rose to international superstardom. “Please Be Mine” was the first song they ever recorded as a trio, and even though it didn’t top the charts at the time, it has since become an ultimate fan favorite.

The siblings’ fame really took off when they appeared on an episode of Hannah Montana alongside the “Jealous” singer’s then-girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, in August 2007. The JoBros collaborated with Cyrus to create the pop smash “We Got the Party.” The Disney-created songs, including “Play My Music,” continued the following year when they starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie, Camp Rock, with Demi Lovato.

But the Jonas Brothers’ successful releases didn’t just come from Disney Channel. The boys released four studio albums during their career, two of which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Songs such as “S.O.S.,” “Burnin’ Up,” “Lovebug” and “Paranoid” were staples on radios and in CD players across the globe.

When the New Jersey natives released “Pom Poms” in April 2013, it was supposed to be the start of a new chapter. However, the boys canceled their tour, deleted their Twitter account and announced their split just six months later.

Kevin told Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts that they felt like it was “time” to end the band in order to protect their relationship as brothers. Nick, who initiated the breakup, added, “It was a tough conversation.” Nearly six years later, Us Weekly broke the news that the famous siblings were reuniting, in addition to exclusively revealing the title and release date of “Sucker.”

Check out the video to relive these and more of the Jonas Brothers’ best musical moments throughout the years!

