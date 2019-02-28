LOL

Fans Joke That Nick Needs Jonas Brothers Reunion to Pay for His and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Multiple Wedding Receptions

Hilariously shady. No one is more excited that the Jonas Brothers are reuniting after nearly six years apart than longtime fans of the band — but they’re still using this opportunity to troll Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, for having multiple wedding receptions.

Us Weekly broke the news that Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas would return as a trio with the comeback single “Sucker,” which the group confirmed on Thursday, February 28. After fans freaked out about the announcement, they started joking that the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor, 26, needs the reunion to help him pay for the numerous nuptials.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. George Pimentel/Getty Images

“Nick jonas got his wedding bill and said… yeah we need to get back together to pay this,” one fan jokingly tweeted. Another added, “The Jonas Brothers first single back is ‘Sucker’, which is what their fans are for paying off their wedding to other people. Nick Jonas I still love you. In this essay I will—.”

The “Jealous” crooner first tied the knot with the Quantico alum, 36, in a Western ceremony in Jodhpur, India, on December 1, with his brothers by his side. The following day, they said “I do” once again during a Hindu ceremony — and the parties didn’t stop there.

Chopra Jonas’ Bollywood costars and friends threw the newlyweds another reception on December 20 in Mumbai, India. The duo took a break from the festivities to go on a tropical honeymoon in early January, but started the fun once again at Nick’s parents’ restaurant in Belmont, North Carolina, at the end of the month.

She must be so tired,” Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas, told Us in December. “But I know that they’re happy and [the wedding] was really exciting and such an experience.”

Keep scrolling to see more hilarious fan reactions!

