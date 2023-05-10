On their own time! Jonathan Scott got real about fielding constant questions regarding the next step in his relationship with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.

“Every now and then somebody asks about [getting engaged] and I’m like, ‘Hey, whoa, whoa, pressure. We’ll get there,'” the HGTV star, 45, told ET Canada in a joint interview with twin brother Drew Scott published on Tuesday, May 9. “You’ll be the first to know, I’m sure.”

When the interview joked that it seemed like Jonathan and Deschanel, 43, get asked about a potential proposal on a daily basis, the Property Brothers star teased: “Yes, in fact, this is that one for today.”

The New Girl alum and her beau crossed paths while appearing on an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their respective siblings. Us Weekly confirmed their romance in September 2019, shortly after Deschanel’s split from ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. (The former couple share daughter Elsie Otter, 7, and son Charlie Wolf, 6.)

Jonathan went on to praise the Yes Man actress in November 2019, the same month the pair made their red carpet debut at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in New York City. “I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies. You bring joy to my life. I love you ☺️ ❤️,” he gushed via Instagram while celebrating Thanksgiving.

The twosome have been going strong for nearly four years — and their pals think their next chapter could be starting soon. “Friends have been thinking an engagement is on the horizon for a while now, so it’s only a matter of time!” a source exclusively told Us in January 2022.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

One month prior, Jonathan detailed the highs and lows of searching for a home to share with Deschanel in an essay for his Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine. The Canada native noted that the musician’s children were a big part of the process.

“When we first brought the kids by the property, they dubbed it the Park House,” he wrote in December 2021. “And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it. The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House.”

The duo’s journey to finding “their dream house” took “a lot of focus and energy,” the insider told Us in January 2022, but both Jonathan and Deschanel were “loving the process.”

Later that year, the Celebrity IOU personality shed more light on the role he plays in Elsie and Charlie’s lives. “Family’s very important for us and we’ve got two kids,” he told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022. “They come over all the time with the nephews, the nieces and everyone’s friends — they all play together. I can just imagine as [Drew’s son] Parker gets older, it’s gonna be one big happy family.”

Jonathan went on to recall a tarot card reader’s prediction from before he began dating Deschanel. “When she was doing my cards, she’s like, ‘Ah, yes. You will be a father within the year.’ And I’m like, ‘[You’re] missing some key information, there.’ … Three months later, I met Zooey,” he said. “We then started dating, never even thought of it until all of a sudden — I was the insta-dad.”