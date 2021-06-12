Perfect match! Zooey Deschanel opened up about her relationship with Jonathan Scott, exclusively telling Us Weekly why it’s so special.

“I just think Jonathan is just the nicest person in the world,” Deschanel, 41, said while promoting her new series The Celebrity Dating Game, which she hosts alongside Michael Bolton. “So, I’m just really lucky. I just try to be as nice back as, you know, he is. And it works.”

The New Girl alum, who is also an executive producer on the ABC game show, noted that if she were single, she wouldn’t compete on a dating game. She does, however, “love that everybody is doing it” and finding a place to “shine” in a different space.

“I have the best boyfriend in the world, so I don’t even think about doing something like that,” Deschanel said, adding that she doesn’t even “remember any dates before Jonathan!”

The Almost Famous actress, who has been seeing the Property Brothers star, 43, since 2019, joked that the couple did trade a few tricks and tips ahead of her hosting gig.

“There’s more overlap with my music career because I do a lot of talking, you know, on stage and I like live performing. It’s a lot of reading, you know, so you just have to get really good at just reading fast,” she explained. “We have our own styles. It’s funny. Jonathan, like, he’ll get on stage and he just commands a stage. For me, I think I like to sneak up [on the audience] and then you’re, like, ‘Oh, she’s on stage.’ Kind of sneak around.”

Us confirmed in September 2019 that the Elf actress and the HGTV star were dating after meeting on the set of Carpool Karaoke, shortly after Deschanel split from her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik. The former spouses share daughter Elsie Otter, 5, and son Charlie Wolf, 4.

“Jonathan and Zooey had instant chemistry when they met on set,” an insider told Us at the time. “They’ve bonded over their love of music, film, theatre and Christmas carols.”

The new couple became Instagram official the following month and have since put their love on display via social media. They have also celebrated multiple holidays with one another and quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Although Deschanel is taken, she told Us why now is the perfect time for other celebrities to find love on the revived Celebrity Dating Game, which originated in the 1960s.

“This show to me, it was so much fun to shoot and felt like such an amazing respite from, like, all the heaviness of the last year. It was just a tough year for a lot of people — for pretty much everybody — in different ways, like, and different magnitudes. But this felt like the thing I want to give everybody, that’s just fun,” the 500 Days of Summer actress explained. “That’s fluffy and fun and silly and funny. And just watching people flirt. I had so much fun just being, you know, the fly on the wall, the host. It was so much fun. And I felt like this is the right time for this, because people are going to want to just sit down for a half an hour and binge-watch a couple of these episodes.”

The Celebrity Dating Game premieres on ABC Monday, June 14, at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp